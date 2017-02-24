Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veteran rapper Eminem and other top artists have been added to the Leeds Festival 2017 bill.

Eminem will join already announced headliners Muse and Kasabian for the weekend of August 25 to 27, at Bramham Park.

Other big names playing include Two Door Cinema Club, At The Drive-In and Bastille.

And these hot names – as well as many others – have been added to the bill:

- Migos

Atlanta trio Migos are headed for Reading and Leeds this Summer and it’s going to be huge. Their critically acclaimed breakthrough album, Culture is one of the hottest records of the year so far.

- Cabbage

Hailing from Manchester, Cabbage have quickly risen to the top of the pile as one of Britain’s new most exciting live acts. Their snarling demeanour is a fierce reincarnation of 1970s punk and will be welcome nostalgia kick for the British music scene.

- Sundara Karma

Named as one of the ‘biggest hopes for British Indie’, Sundara Karma arrive bearing great potential for the future. Their eponymous debut is turning heads all over the country and is not a name to forget in a hurry.

- Frank Carter &The Rattlesnakes

Remember Gallows? Frontman Frank Carter has returned with his side project’s second album. Expect a very physical and chaotic performance that is not for the faint of heart!

- The Sherlocks

The Sherlocks have been doing the rounds for some time now. Relentless touring and building a steady but devoted fanbase has earned them their eventual place in the limelight. Their unapologetic lad rock provides anthemic qualities with a healthy dose of Northern twang.

For the full line-up visit: www.leedsfestival.com .

For tickets visit Ticketmaster at: http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Leeds-Festival-tickets/artist/35438 .