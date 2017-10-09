Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A big charity festival is coming back to Huddersfield.

Oxjam will hit at least six venues in the town this weekend, with more than 50 bands playing.

It is part of the nationwide festival organised by volunteers in aid of Oxfam .

Following the success of last year’s festival, it is returning on Saturday with more local, unsigned bands.

More acts and venues, as well as the schedule, are still to be confirmed but here’s what we know so far about the big night.

Who is performing?

Alex Tracey

Able’s Army, who will be at The Parish at 7pm.

The Palmes, who will be at The Parish at 9.15pm.

Courtyards

Lyerr

Sleep Tape

Volume 11

Furr

U-matic

Chris Taylor

Art Neilsen

Fie Fie Fie

Instant Species

Toby Burton

Post Culture

Prince O’Mari

Claye Bowler

Mahatma Raindrop!

Drunken Dunkan

Sparkly Deathtrap

The World Keeps

The Maitlands

The Pencil Necks

Red Light Effect

June Bug

Max Lilleyman

Persian Rug Sale

Prime

Kicking Jenny

Smoking Luck

Chanda

Cartel Flux

Palantir

Which venues will it be in?

The Parish on Kirkgate.

Kings Bar in King Street.

Maverick’s 80s Lounge in King Street.

Warehouse sports bar, which is in Zetland Street.

Rhubarb on Queensgate.

Tokyo night club, which is in Queen Street.

What time does the fun start?

The festival is running from 2pm until late.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Early bird tickets cost £5.50 each and can be bought from: www.wegottickets.com/event/417098 . Tickets can also be purchased on the door at all of the venues for £8.