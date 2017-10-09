A big charity festival is coming back to Huddersfield.
Oxjam will hit at least six venues in the town this weekend, with more than 50 bands playing.
It is part of the nationwide festival organised by volunteers in aid of Oxfam .
Following the success of last year’s festival, it is returning on Saturday with more local, unsigned bands.
More acts and venues, as well as the schedule, are still to be confirmed but here’s what we know so far about the big night.
Who is performing?
Alex Tracey
Able’s Army, who will be at The Parish at 7pm.
The Palmes, who will be at The Parish at 9.15pm.
Courtyards
Lyerr
Sleep Tape
Volume 11
Furr
U-matic
Chris Taylor
Art Neilsen
Fie Fie Fie
Instant Species
Toby Burton
Post Culture
Prince O’Mari
Claye Bowler
Mahatma Raindrop!
Drunken Dunkan
Sparkly Deathtrap
The World Keeps
The Maitlands
The Pencil Necks
Red Light Effect
June Bug
Max Lilleyman
Persian Rug Sale
Prime
Kicking Jenny
Smoking Luck
Chanda
Cartel Flux
Palantir
Which venues will it be in?
The Parish on Kirkgate.
Kings Bar in King Street.
Maverick’s 80s Lounge in King Street.
Warehouse sports bar, which is in Zetland Street.
Rhubarb on Queensgate.
Tokyo night club, which is in Queen Street.
What time does the fun start?
The festival is running from 2pm until late.
How much are tickets and where can I get them?
Early bird tickets cost £5.50 each and can be bought from: www.wegottickets.com/event/417098 . Tickets can also be purchased on the door at all of the venues for £8.