The first Almondbury Jazz Festival will take place on Saturday, November 19, and we have got all the information you need to enjoy the event.

Here’s everything you need to know

When does it start?

The event will be opened by the mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds, at 12.30pm.

When and where are the acts playing?

1pm The Sax Pots, (Almondbury Conservative Club)

1.30pm The Jade Harris Experience (The Woolpack, Westgate)

2pm Derrick Harris Quartet (The Radcliffe Arms)

4pm The Hot Five (Conservative Club)

4.30pm Adrian Ingram’s Cookbook (Radcliffe)

6.30pm Julie Edwards Jazz (Woolpack)

8.30pm Cool Hand (Conservative Club)

8.30pm Asaxual (Radcliffe)

9.30pm Ben Crosland Quartet (Woolpack)

Hog Roast in Taste Fine Wines car park

What will be happening?

Each bar will have three live bands playing over the course of the day. There will also be refreshments, craft stalls and face painting at All Hallows’ church hall and a hog roast will offer a hot food option.

Anything I should particularly look out for?

Well, Ben Crosland is always good value.

He is known affectionately as the ‘Barrister by day and the Bass by night’ – he prosecutes at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court part-time but his chief relaxation is music and very accomplished he is too.

Who is the festival supporting?

A very worthy cause: the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports around 220 local children with life shortening conditions and their families in West Yorkshire.

A major raffle will take place with facilities in place for donations to this cause at each venue.

For more information, visit www.almondburyjazzfestival.co.uk .