Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

First artists announced for Oxjam Huddersfield

  • By

It will be the first Oxjam in three years

Members of the 2016 Oxjam Huddersfield team with Lisa Naylor, second from left

The first line up for Oxjam Huddersfield has been announced.

So far 10 acts from around Yorkshire have been confirmed for the October 15 event, which will take place in seven venues around the town.

Huddersfield’s synth pop act Palmes, grunge band Mindswarm and indie rockers Instant Species are amongst the initial bands who will play for free to help raise as much money as possible to combat global poverty.

They will be joined by Leeds’ Young Amphibians, Batley’s F!e F!e F!e, York’s Beth McCarthy and Blind Drivers from Sheffield.

Dead Fairies, Terry Logan and Chris Taylor Music will also appear.

It will be the first Oxjam Huddersfield since one in 2013.

The venues taking part have been confirmed as The Parish, Wood Street Bar, Herbert’s Bar, Rhubarb, Blue Rooms, Five Bar and Vinyl Tap.

A team of volunteers involved in the event have been busy fundraising for the charity.

Lisa Naylor, leader, said: “Fundraising had been going really well. Since our first event we have hosted a supper and songs night at Northern Taps, and the team have taken on personal challenges. We have also been on the streets of Huddersfield collecting.

“We have hit our £1,000 target a month early.”

Lisa Naylor, who is heading Oxjam Huddersfield 2016

The next big event will be the festival launch at 8pm on September 24 at the Odeon.

Ticket holders will be able to watch a screening of Queen live in Montreal.

All money will be split between Odeon’s charity Mind and Oxfam.

Tickets are £10 and are available through the Odeon’s website.

Today's top stories

Latest crimes reported in your area Could you do their job? Denby Dale street's last post Do you believe in UFOs?
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Oxjam festival to return to Huddersfield after three year break

The one day, seven venue event will feature lots of local musicians

Related Tags

Entertainment
The Parish
Bar Rhubarb
Odeon
Places
Batley
Huddersfield

Recommended in Music & Nightlife

Most Read in What's On

  1. Adele
    Honley Feast is back on the table with grub and games galore
  2. Holmfirth
    Do you believe in UFOs? Holmfirth hosts International UFO Truth Conference
  3. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? It's Funday Sunday at Greenhead Park
  4. Huddersfield town centre
    Take a video tour of Holy Trinity's burial crypt as Heritage Open Days reveal town's treasures
  5. Batley
    Batley Festival 2016: Giant cow, vegetable characters and circus skills galore

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent