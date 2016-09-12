First artists announced for Oxjam Huddersfield

Members of the 2016 Oxjam Huddersfield team with Lisa Naylor, second from left

The first line up for Oxjam Huddersfield has been announced.

So far 10 acts from around Yorkshire have been confirmed for the October 15 event, which will take place in seven venues around the town.

Huddersfield’s synth pop act Palmes, grunge band Mindswarm and indie rockers Instant Species are amongst the initial bands who will play for free to help raise as much money as possible to combat global poverty.

They will be joined by Leeds’ Young Amphibians, Batley’s F!e F!e F!e, York’s Beth McCarthy and Blind Drivers from Sheffield.

Dead Fairies, Terry Logan and Chris Taylor Music will also appear.

It will be the first Oxjam Huddersfield since one in 2013.

The venues taking part have been confirmed as The Parish, Wood Street Bar, Herbert’s Bar, Rhubarb, Blue Rooms, Five Bar and Vinyl Tap.

A team of volunteers involved in the event have been busy fundraising for the charity.

Lisa Naylor, leader, said: “Fundraising had been going really well. Since our first event we have hosted a supper and songs night at Northern Taps, and the team have taken on personal challenges. We have also been on the streets of Huddersfield collecting.

“We have hit our £1,000 target a month early.”

Lisa Naylor, who is heading Oxjam Huddersfield 2016

The next big event will be the festival launch at 8pm on September 24 at the Odeon.

Ticket holders will be able to watch a screening of Queen live in Montreal.

All money will be split between Odeon’s charity Mind and Oxfam.

Tickets are £10 and are available through the Odeon’s website.