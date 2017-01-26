Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s appeared on First Dates and Extreme Makeover - and now this former Huddersfield student could be set to hit the big time with the release of a new single all about body confidence.

Jason Warner, who studied popular music production at the University of Huddersfield, will be familiar to some from a 2015 episode of Channel 4 reality show First Dates, where he went on a date with a transgender woman called Alex from Essex.

He’s also appeared on the makeover show last November where his outrageous outfits and makeup were toned down to reveal his natural looks.

A regular on the Manchester party circuit, he’s been pictured with celebrity friends including Jorgie Porter, Stephanie Davis and Stephanie Waring from Hollyoaks; The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Ex On The Beach stars Naomi Hedman, Olivia Walsh, Helen Briggs, Jemma Lucy and Laura-Alica Summers, and Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie and Jessica Hayes.

(Photo: Stephanie Davis/Instagram)

And now Jason, or JSky or as he’s now widely known, is gearing up to release his new single ‘Turn You On’ this Friday.

Now based in Manchester, the 29-year-old described the song as a “fun, catchy and infectious pop tune that references Cherrelle’s classic ‘80s hit, I Didn’t Mean To Turn You On”.

He said the track looks to champion image and body confidence and is about being proud of what makes you different.

He recently debuted the single with an exclusive performance at the Super League Castleford Tigers vs. Wigan Warriors match to a screaming crowd of 11,000 people.

‘Turn You On’ follows his 2016 house infused single with Neil Smallridge, ‘Hang’, which his first top ten hit on dance music website Beatport.

Jsky first hit the headlines in 2008 when he captured students in risque poses for a charity calendar.

(Photo: Nathan Damour)

He set up a blog describing his Saturday nights spent networking at celebrity clubs, which won him a competition with Channel 4 youth programme E4.

He said: “If I saw someone from Hollyoaks out I’d get an interview with them and write about it.”

His man-about-the-town blog has brought him into contact with Rizzle Kicks, Chipmunk and Professor Green.

He said his reality TV show appearances were key to gaining some exposure.

He will also be launching his own news and entertainment website called worldofjsky.com.

Jsky is currently working on his debut EP which is set to be released later this year.