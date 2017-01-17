Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students aim to hit the right note with residents and visitors to the town.

Community-led group DISCOVER Huddersfield, which produces walks and talks for the public to delve into the town’s history, joined forces with students from Huddersfield University to create a new tourist trail taking in Huddersfield’s musical traditions.

The musical trek takes in St Peter’s Parish Church; former nightclub Ivanhoe’s, where the Sex Pistols gave their last UK performance in 1977; the town hall; the university’s archive centre Heritage Quay, which is open to the public and includes the British Music Collection; the Hippodrome, which was opened in 1905 by music hall performer Vesta Tilley; and the site of the now demolished Venn Street Reggae Clubs, which showcased international stars such as Gregory Isaacs, Freddie McGregor and Millie Small.

Prof Paul Ward, head of History, English, Languages and Media; and Prof Rachel Cowgill, head of Music and Drama, oversaw the students who carried out the research to came up with a Music Walk. The academics were helped by history students Albert Preston and Ciaran Lourdes-Binsley and textile practice student Sarah Wells in the School of Art, Design and Architecture.

To find out about other town trails go to Huddersfield library or visit www.discoverhuddersfield.com