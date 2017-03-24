Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good news that the Foresters Arms at Lower Cumberworth is set to re-open on April 1 after suddenly closing down in October last year.

The large pub and restaurant which has stood proudly on Shelley Woodhouse Lane for decades has had a troubled history in recent years with several licensees coming along with big plans only for them to unravel all too soon.

But 46-year-old Gregor Staric from Slovenia – known as ‘Greg’ – and his partner Dawn Oakley hope to give this popular pub a new lease of life and are determined to make it work.

And if anyone can do it, it will probably be them.

After all, they have successfully managed to give Barnsley folk an enjoyable education in French cuisine for the past three years with their Oak Star brasserie near the Civic Theatre in the town centre, no mean feat to say the least.

Dawn said: “Getting this pub came out of the blue really. We had been looking to get a pub or restaurant. We looked at the Old Mustard Pot at Stocksmoor and the Fountain Inn at Ingbirchworth but we saw this one advertised on the internet and thought we could do something with it.”

Greg said: “I’m really looking forward to the reopening. The business in Barnsley more or less runs itself now so we were looking for a fresh challenge.

“I’m a professionally trained chef and Dawn has a background in catering too so we make a good team. We know it will be hard work but we are both very hard working and enjoy what we do.

“And we’re both absolutely committed to this venture and hope to offer great food and a great pint.

“We are good with people and good with food. I have been in this industry for 28 years and used to work for several national chains.

“We intend to offer delicious home made food with a pinch of Italian and French style perhaps and a modern twist.

“We are particularly proud of our desserts and the coffee will be sensational.”

The couple intend to employ chefs and 10 other staff. As for beer there will be six cask ales including ones from Timothy Taylor’s, Ossett Brewery and Acorn Brewery in Barnsley along with five lagers.

There will also be a ‘soft’ opening on March 31 for specially invited guests to get a preview of the cuisine.

I attended a wedding reception here last year which was a huge success as the pub offers plenty of room, an excellent range of real ales as well as boasting a large outdoors area complete with attractive decking.