Our guide to what’s on where for undergraduates includes venues tried and tested by journalism graduate Jessica Bullock and her friends during their three years at the university. They range from the best places to eat and drink to live music venues and comedy nights.

Food and drink

Warehouse - 12 Zetland St, HD1 2RA

Just a short walk away from the university campus, this bar is a popular place to eat and exists in a partnership with the university, so has plenty to offer for students - from large projectors streaming big football and rugby matches, to free facilities such as phone charging, printing and WiFi. It’s the place to go if you are stuck for somewhere to complete your university work.

Delicious food and affordable drinks are available all day. The classic pub menu includes fish and chips, burgers and ribs starting from as little as £6.

Open every day from 10am, you will never be stuck for somewhere to go. There’s even a quiz night on Sundays to challenge student knowledge.

Bar Moroc - 92 New St, HD1 2UD

Online reviewers say this is a ‘hidden gem’ of Huddersfield. Bar Moroc has an incredible, relaxed atmosphere with a candlelit main room and outside terrace. Here you can order the best vegetarian pizzas in Huddersfield, packed full of flavour and toppings for only £6. A choice of local beers, ales and a variety of teas is also available.

Bar Moroc is perfect for students who like a chilled atmosphere, a meal and a quiet chat with friends. A great way to wind down after a hard day of university studies.

Nights out

Camel Club - Byram Arcade, Byram St, HD1 1BS

Camel Club, Byram Court, Huddersfield.

Camel Club is the Huddersfield Number 1 alternative student venue. It has a different theme each night it’s open, catering for every genre. There’s Funday Monday, Huddersfield’s longest running student night, with a mix of party music and requests; Wednesday is house party night, playing a mashup of dance, electro and pop; Thursday is crunky monkey, bringing dubstep, drum and bass; Friday is bedlam, for fans of rock and metal music. Finishing off the week is Saturday with ninety naughty now, playing the classics until 2am, after which chart music is played to finish off the night.

Revolution - 28 Cross Church St, HD1 2PT

Similar to The Warehouse, Revolution serves food and is known for hosting wild student parties. Tuesday night at ‘Revs’ is student night. Entry is £4, with half price drinks all night; a perfect place to come with your new friends or your newly-joined society. Themes are also on offer at this venue, with nights such as Mexican, Hawaiian Tiki and free Domino’s pizza parties. During the day ‘Revs’ is a restaurant with a variety of reasonably-priced foods such as pizzas, burgers and steak. It’s worth noting that on Monday to Friday before 3pm if you do not receive your food within 15 minutes it’s free.

Tokyo - Old Court House, Queen St, HD1 2SP

The alleyway behind Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street

Tokyo is one of the most popular party places in town. With four different rooms, Tokyo accommodates many different musical genres. Room 1 is 90’s dance and charts; room 2 is 90’s hiphop, room 3 is RnB and the last room, Louie’s, is 90’s indie and rock music. Most popular night in the venue is Wednesday’s 90’s nights with 90p for everything - drinks, entry, pizza and shots.

Storthes Hall Freshers

Storthes Hall Park student accommodation

If you have chosen to stay at Storthes Hall Student Village, you don’t have to go very far to find amazing freshers’ events as the on-site venue, cleverly named ‘The Venue’, has everything you could want.

Newly re-opened from a full refurbishment, The Venue now offers features such as table tennis, old school PAC-MAN machines, pool tables, attractive bar area and comfy seating.

Storthes Hall plays a huge part in the freshers’ week with exciting themed events. Starting over a week earlier than official university freshers’ week, Storthes has an extra week packed with fun and games such as a ‘Take Me Out’ party based on the hit TV dating show and courtyard barbecues. It’s never a dull moment at Storthes Hall.

Hud University Freshers - September 19 - 25

Huddersfield University caters for everyone with a week of freshers’ events, including freebies such as Hud Movie, the freshers’ fair and tickets to events such as Hud Live, Crawl and Comedy. And let’s not forget the huge freshers’ parties.

Hud Crawl - Monday 19 - £12

This themed event is the best bar crawl you will ever attend, coming back bigger and better this year with eight different venues to visit. You and your friends choose which team and what colour shirts you like and that dictates where you start. But everyone ends up at the last venue - hopefully still wearing their shirts. Theme for this year yet to be announced.

Comedian Russell Kane

Hud Comedy - Thursday 22 - £17

Held at the stunning Lawrence Batley Theatre, Hud Live is the ticket to buy for a good laugh at freshers. This comedy show is specifically for students sand has been a host to famous comedians such as Sean Walsh, Chris Ramsey and Nathan Caton.

This year it has been announced that ‘Live at the Apollo’ star, Russell Kane will be headlining, with supports yet to be announced.

Hud Live - Friday 23 - £30

Hud Live is the most talked-about event and is a must for the full freshers experience. Hosted at Storthes Hall student accommodation, the likes of Sigma, MistaJam and The Carnabys have played in the past at this huge live event. The live music party runs into the night with non-stop dancing.

This year Clean Bandit will be headlining with Tieks ft. Dan Harkna and Matt Richardson as support.

Get tickets for all the events with the £52 full pass wristband and book at www.huddersfield.su/events freshers’ page.