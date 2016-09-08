Djs Boy Oliver (left) and Lennie (right): Ollie Maude and Karl Leonard from the Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club Night

There's no better way to fundraise than this ... having a great night out while raising charity cash.

For the Colne Valley Funk & Soul Club is staging a festival at the Jack O’Mitre pub up at Scammonden on Saturday, September 10, in aid of The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Brackenhall.

Organiser Ollie Maude: “This will be the biggest event we’ve organised to date since starting the Colne Valley Funk & Soul Club in 2014 and expect somewhere in the region of 600 to 800 people to attend from feedback we’ve had in past couple of weeks and judging by how many people came to last year’s event.

“The festival is family friendly and entry is free with lots to do for both children and adults.”

The will be a 30ft inflatable slide and a football assault course.

It will also feature a barbecue and food stalls along with bars both inside and outside.

The music will be in a large marque along with a ‘big, beefy soundsystem.’

The music starts at 2pm and will go on until the early hours of Sunday morning playing the best in Motown, northern soul, funk and disco – all on vinyl.

Last resident DJ’s Boy Oliver and Lennie were at the turntables for just over 11.5 hours and are hoping to top that this year.

Other entertainments include a bouncy castle, ice cream stall, face painting and a penalty shootout competition.

There will also be craft stalls who will all be contributing towards the children’s hospice.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/Colnevalleyfunkandsoulclub