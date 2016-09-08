Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Funk yourself dizzy to raise cash for children's hospice in Huddersfield

  • Updated
  • By

Festival at Scammonden will run for around 12 hours

Djs Boy Oliver (left) and Lennie (right): Ollie Maude and Karl Leonard from the Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club Night
Djs Boy Oliver (left) and Lennie (right): Ollie Maude and Karl Leonard from the Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club Night

There's no better way to fundraise than this ... having a great night out while raising charity cash.

For the Colne Valley Funk & Soul Club is staging a festival at the Jack O’Mitre pub up at Scammonden on Saturday, September 10, in aid of The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Brackenhall.

Organiser Ollie Maude: “This will be the biggest event we’ve organised to date since starting the Colne Valley Funk & Soul Club in 2014 and expect somewhere in the region of 600 to 800 people to attend from feedback we’ve had in past couple of weeks and judging by how many people came to last year’s event.

“The festival is family friendly and entry is free with lots to do for both children and adults.”

Music fans flock to Marsden for dancefloor classics

The will be a 30ft inflatable slide and a football assault course.

It will also feature a barbecue and food stalls along with bars both inside and outside.

The music will be in a large marque along with a ‘big, beefy soundsystem.’

VIEW GALLERY

The music starts at 2pm and will go on until the early hours of Sunday morning playing the best in Motown, northern soul, funk and disco – all on vinyl.

Last resident DJ’s Boy Oliver and Lennie were at the turntables for just over 11.5 hours and are hoping to top that this year.

Other entertainments include a bouncy castle, ice cream stall, face painting and a penalty shootout competition.

There will also be craft stalls who will all be contributing towards the children’s hospice.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/Colnevalleyfunkandsoulclub

Today's top stories

Cummins scraps green belt factory plans Lucky no-one was seriously ill Was Google Maps the answer New starters - new schools
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Music fans flock to Marsden for dancefloor classics

Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club celebrates a great first year

Related Tags

Organisations
Facebook
Places
Brackenhall
Huddersfield

Recommended in Music & Nightlife

Most Read in What's On

The ball pool at Huddersfield Leisure Centre
  1. Huddersfield
    Eight of Huddersfield's best indoor soft play areas for children
  2. Digley Reservoir
    The South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival - everything you need to know
  3. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? It's the Radcliffe Arms in Almondbury
  4. Huddersfield
    Funk yourself dizzy to raise cash for children's hospice in Huddersfield
  5. Huddersfield
    Meet new Huddersfield duo, Me and My Shadow

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent