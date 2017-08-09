Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wednesday, August 16.

Jazz at the Head of Steam, Huddersfield.

Toby Greenwood on saxophone and Tom Sharp on trumpet will entertain from 8.30pm at the pub’s regular weekly jazz night. Admission is from £2 per person.

Saturday, August 19.

Golcar Band in Greenhead Park, Huddersfield.

As part of the Summer Music on the Greenhead Park Bandstand season, the band will play for two-hours, from 2pm until 4pm. Bring your own seating and sun shade/rain cover. There will be a collection for Friends of Greenhead Park.

Family Fun Day at Bradley Park, Huddersfield.

The Wilton Avenue park is hosting a day of family-orientated activities – with inflatable slide, bouncy castle, music, donkey rides and stalls. It open at noon and finishes at 4pm. Organisers are fund-raising for new park fencing.

Sunday, August 20.

Slaithwaite Band in Greenhead Park.

A second weekend concert on the bandstand – and the final one in the summer season – will see this Colne Valley band playing from 2pm until 4pm.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

An American in Paris, Rex Cinema, Elland.

Continuing its season of film musicals, the cinema is showing the 1951 Technicolor extravaganza starring Gene Kelly and with music by George Gershwin. It starts at 2.30pm and tickets are £5.50.

Family Fun Day, Moorlands Cricket Club, Mirfield.

A day of activities at the Huddersfield Road site starts at noon and will feature an Australian-style barbecue, giant inflatables and fairground rides. This year organisers are raising funds for the Kirkwood Hospice. There’s free entry.

Tuesday, August 22, until Saturday, August 26.

Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Cleckheaton Town Hall.

The Elite Theatre Company is producing the Sondheim musical that charts the sinister activities of a barber-turned-butcher who exacts terrible revenge on a corrupt judge after enlisting the help of his landlady, a pie shop owner. Tickets are £16 and £18 from elitetheatrecompany.co.uk