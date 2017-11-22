Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to a thriving music scene, Huddersfield is one of the places to be, writes Matthew Watkin.

Its clubs and bars are playing host to exciting artists from the local area and beyond.

And, with an array of genres on show, there’s something for everybody.

So here are five bands for you to feast your eyes (and ears) on this weekend.

RAGING SPEEDHORN

When: Friday, November 24, 7.30pm.

Where: The Parish.

Tickets - £10 https://parishpub.co.uk/product/tickets/raging-speedhorn

Hardcore veterans Raging Speedhorn reminded us all what they’re capable of with 2016’s Lost Ritual, an album that captured the fury of their old work while simultaneously feeling fresh. Their music is punishing and uncompromising and is compounded by the duo-vocal assault of John Loughlin and Frank Regan.

SUSHI

When: Friday, November 24, 8pm.

Where: Small Seeds on New Street.

Tickets – Free entry.

If you’re looking for something more other worldly than usual, Sushi might just be the band for you. The Sheffield five-piece’s colourful mixture of jazz, fuzzy guitars and skittering breakbeats is something to behold, and the ethereal setting of Small Seeds will only serve to heighten the sense of warmth and vibrancy that their music creates.

BRAVADO CARTEL

When: Saturday, November 25, 7.30pm.

Where: The Parish, Kirkgate, Huddersfield.

Tickets - £6 https://parishpub.co.uk/product/tickets/bravado-cartel

Huddersfield’s own Bravado Cartel are back once again after their recent tour of America. The five-piece’s sound, which fuses indie rock swagger with lashings of blues and funk, perfectly translates to the live stage with frontman Will Bloy’s captivating vocal delivery right at the centre of it all. A must-see for fans of Kasabian and Led Zeppelin.

THE SOUTH

When: Sunday, November 26 at 7.30pm

Where: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Tickets - £19.25 www.seetickets.com/event/the-south/picturedrome/1143163 .

Despite a reshuffling of members, The South are back on the road and stronger than ever. Formed from the ashes of the iconic Beautiful South, their shows are a celebration of both the past and the present, blending old and new material together to create an unmissable experience. Led by Beautiful South alumni Alison Wheeler and Gaz Birtles, their arsenal is packed full of joyous pop moments, including hits such as Perfect 10 and A Little Time.

SAM AMIDON

When: Sunday, November 26 at 7pm.

Where: Lawrence Batley

Theatre.

Tickets - £17 https://hcmf.co.uk/event/32-sam-amidon-guests/

After the release of the wondrous The Following Mountain, American folk artist Sam Amidon brings a unique twist on the genre to the Lawrence Batley Theatre. A large portion of

Amidon’s work draws from traditional folk songs, and is evocative of the likes of Nick Drake with his masterfully-crafted storytelling and his heartfelt vocals.