Halifax Piece Hall will play host to the ultimate family-friendly New Year's Eve party.

The 18th century courtyard, which reopened in August following a £19m refurbishment , opens at 7.30pm on New Year's Eve with an array of entertainment to amuse people of all ages.

And the Grade-I listed building will stay open until 1.30am to welcome in 2018.

Among the highlights there will be pop-up food and drink stores serving warming treats and sparkling drinks; a modern British restaurant, and ‘Gin Lane’, an independent bar specialising in gin, prosecco and coffee.

(Image: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography)

Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the outdoors indoors in a Danish-inspired 'hygge' teepee, complete with open fire pit, which will be serving hot and cold drinks all evening.

There will be a lavishly decorated Dutch-style Speigeltent which will be open from 10.30pm with an indoor bar and seating area.

Guests will also be able to relax in a large heated pop-up tent with an additional seating area.

Plus there'll be live music from The Haggis Horns, a horn section who have performed and recorded with John Legend, The Roots, Amy Winehouse, Jamiroquai, Martha Reeves, Elbow and Adele.

(Image: Len Downes, GigLens)

A DJ playing party classics will take revellers up to midnight and the lead the countdown into the New Year at the event sponsored by Northern Rail.

The event is open to all ages.

Tickets (£25) are available from The Piece Hall website or the Box Office daily between 10am–6pm on 01422 525217.