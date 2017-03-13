Madchester veterans the Happy Mondays will be stopping at Leeds O2 Academy on their '24 Hour Party People - Greatest Hits Tour.'
Shaun Ryder, Bez, Rowetta and the band will be stopping in Leeds, on December 2, as part of a 25-date tour of the UK and Ireland.
Happy Mondays, who hits include 'Step On', 'Loose Fit' and 'Kinky Afro', will be touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album 'Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out).'
Formed in Manchester in 1985, the Happy Mondays were one of the most successful bands to emerge from the Madchester scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Frontman Shaun Ryder said: "I am really looking forward to the 'Mondays' shows leading up to Christmas 2017.
"We're performing better than ever and I love getting together with the band, blasting out all our great tunes we've made together over the decades. It's gonna be great."
Bez, the group's dancer and percussionist, added: "Just as I thought it was all over, the party's starting again. Look forward to seeing you all."