Leeds Festival is only weeks away as it makes a return to Bramham Park and there's a still time to get tickets.

The annual summer event is back on August 25-27 for three days of live music.

Although Sunday day tickets are now sold out, which includes sets from Eminem, Major Lazer, Migos, Flume and Glass Animals, there's still a chance to see all of the acts.

Tickets are still available for the whole weekend at £213 which means you can see all the acts across the weekend.

Or alternatively if you don't fancy camping in the unpredictable British weather then day tickets are also available for £72.

The Friday lineup sees performances from Muse, Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, Haim and Wiley.

Meanwhile Kasabian, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club and Fatboy Slim head up the Saturday bill.

If you want to get your hands on last minute tickets then head to the Leeds Festival page on Ticketmaster here.