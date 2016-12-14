The video will start in 8 Cancel

One lucky student will be the new owner of Tokyo Huddersfield's Made in the 90's themed car, shown in the video above.

The Queen Street club is giving away the club's own car in a huge raffle tonight (Wednesday) at its 90s-themed club night - with tickets costing just 90p.

Tonight, as well as the Ford Fiesta, the venue is also giving away free entry for a month, a VIP booth, drink vouchers and more.

Revellers will receive a raffle ticket with each drink they buy and by adding their name to the guestlist on the Tokyo Facebook page.

The weekly student night boasts three rooms of 90s dance, hip hop and RnB, while Louie's Liquor store plays the best 90s indie, rock and emo.

Made in the 90's begins at 11pm, with selected drinks on offer for 90p before 12pm, plus 90p shots and 90p pizza slices throughout the night.