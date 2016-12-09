The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for The Stone Roses recently announced Leeds Arena shows go on sale today at 9:30am.

The news was announced earlier this week after the Madchester rockers' iconic 'lemon' image was posted across the city.

The group will play two shows at First Direct Arena on Tuesday June 20 and Wednesday June 21, as part of their growing 2017 tour.

Their Wembley Stadium show sold out in hours a few months ago as fans across the UK attempted to secure tickets.

After reuniting in 2012 the group sold an incredible 220,000 tickets for their homecoming shows at Heaton Park in Manchester, and followed with a world tour.

Earlier this year they headlined T in the Park and played sold out shows at the Etihad Stadium, after releasing two new tracks 'All For One' and 'Beautiful Thing', their first for 20 years.

The two shows at Leeds First Direct Arena go on sale this morning (December 9) at 9:30am and they are expected to be sell-outs.

Tickets are priced at between £35-£71.50, plus a booking fee and you can get them from Ticketmaster here.