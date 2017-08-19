Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Headliners at this year’s Bingley Music Live festival include the Manic Street Preachers, Kaiser Chiefs and Badly Drawn Boy – but the Discovery Stage will also feature Huddersfield indie rock and roll band Able’s Army.

The band, founded just last year, has already performed across Northern England, sharing stages with some of the best up-and-coming outfits such as Marsicans, Ded Rabbit and Cabezudos.

It features a line-up of three – Mike Foy (guitar and vocals), James Livesey (bass and vocals) and George Corless (drums), who met while working together at a local cinema. They secured their slot at Bingley by winning the festival’s Emerging Talent Competition.

They can be see at Bingley on Sunday, September 3, and will be showcasing their new single The Brewery Tour, which goes live on all streaming platforms on Sunday, August 27.

Bingley takes place from Friday to Sunday, September 1 to 3, in the town’s Myrtle Park. Those planning to visit should be aware that Bradford Council, which runs the festival, is stepping up security checks in the light of recent serious incidents both in the UK and abroad. Festival-goers are warned that they should allow plenty of time for checks at entry gates. Those who travel light will be fast-tracked. Bags larger than A3 size will not be allowed into the venue.

Tickets have sold out for Saturday, but are still available for Sunday, priced £35, from bingleymusiclive.com/tickets

Able’s Army can also be seen at The Blind Pig, Sowerby Bridge, on Friday, September 8, or The Parish in Huddersfield on Saturday, September 30.