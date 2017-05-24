Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield rock band Mr Shiraz return to their hometown this Friday (May 26) to celebrate the release of their 8th record ‘Mountains Of Kong.

The award winning band who have played all over the world and are notorious for their ‘anything can happen’ live shows play The Parish with promises of a launch party like no other.

The band are also promoting the depth of talent in the town with this release.

The band who practice at GN Studios in Milnsbridge have had the cover artwork for ‘Mountains Of Kong’ hand painted by local artist Dylan Riley and their new line of t-shirts designed by Danny Light of Huddersfield tattoo shop New Mind Tattoo Lounge on Westgate.

The gig starts at 7.30pm with support coming from Huddersfield power-pop group Fierce Ideas and Doncaster’s The Temple.

Tickets are priced at £5 advance from online sites as well as from The Parish Bar on Kirkgate. To celebrate the band will be giving away copies of the new record on the night when tickets are presented.