Huddersfield rockers The Scaramanga Six are bringing out a new album.

Their new double offering Chronica will be out on November 24 on CD and on November 27 on digital download release from iTunes, Spotify and other internet sites.

The band consists of Paul Morricone, his twin brother Steve, Julia Arnez and drummer Gareth Champion.

Steve said: “Rest assured that this is the most thorough, intense and well-executed album to date by The Scaramanga Six. Truly an album that you will be able to inhabit whose twists, turns and secrets will be revealed with every further listen.

“To say that we are proud of this record would be understating things to the power of infinity. We’ve been filled with pride at the conception and often difficult births of all our aural offspring over the years and I know you’re not supposed to have favourites but we feel this time we’ve delivered a set of twins whose magnificence eclipses all our previous works - 22 tracks of wilful weirdness over an hour and a half will take you on a bewildering rampage across the Chronic Isle.”

They have a new single out called Stabby Fork which is a pay-what-you-like digital release.

Steve added: “This song depicts the horrible aftermath of a flash of rage amid a domestic scene. The character in the song is a man with a lit fuse, unable to deal with the red mist that descends at any provocation. In a previous life of service his lack of self-discipline earned the court martial and an early discharge.

Nobody likes a loose cannon.

“Described by a punter at one of our recent gigs as a ‘demonic cross between Sparks and Chas ‘n’ Dave’, this piano-led song has started to become a regular feature of our intense live performances.

“As that comparison would hint towards, the arrangement alternates between seething staccato stomp and bouncing joy with more than just a nod to The Spiders from Mars.”

To watch the video go to https:// www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=dwJ2g8iCgKg

The album’s cover was a specially-commissioned artwork by renowned grotesque artist Wayne Chisnall.

Paul and Steve were raised on an education of Stranglers records (by elder brothers) and Tony Bennett records (by their mum) and so discovered there was much fun to be had in crooning and shouting in equal measures.

And the band, which has been going since the mid 1990s, says of themselves: “Everyone is hell-bent on assaulting the ears of the unsuspecting with intense and preposterous rock and roll music.”