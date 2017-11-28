The video will start in 8 Cancel

The announcement Little Mix are playing the first gig at the John Smiths Stadium in 11 years has sent Huddersfield fans into a frenzy!

At 6.30pm last night the Examiner broke the news the girls will be hitting the stage on July 15 next year - and overnight the story went viral, with hundreds of comments from excited fans.

Already more than 4,000 people have said they're interested in attending the gig on its Facebook event page.

On the Examiner's Facebook, Claire Kinder said: "Long time coming... the buzz that was around town in the 90's was fantastic. Well done to all the stadium."

Carol Atkin said: "Let’s hope it’s the start of live bands coming to Huddersfield!"

And Natalie Taylor said: "I will be getting tickets! Saw them in Leeds last month and they are fab!"

Meanwhile hundreds of parents tagged friends in the post, saying they'd be buying tickets for their kids for Christmas.

The world’s biggest girl band behind hits such as ‘Black Magic’ will debut in Huddersfield on Sunday July 15 as part of their ‘The Summer Hits Tour 2018.’

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday morning.

Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd , which manages the stadium, said it was “an exciting time for us and the community” as he welcomed the announcement.

SJM Concerts have been in talks with the stadium and have already visited to see what it has to offer bands.

Mr Davies said: “It’s an exciting time, we’re pleased to be able to bring concerts back with this announcement.

“It’s great for the stadium and for Huddersfield for the stadium’s facilities to be used as widely as possible.”