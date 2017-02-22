Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield acoustic folk duo have teamed up a Bollywood singer from the town and will play a gig at the town’s Odeon cinema tomorrow. (Thursday)

Suitcase Dwellers have joined Sher Yar Khan to record a cover version of famous Bollywood song Sanam Re and filmed a video which is released via social media.

The band – who describe themselves as acoustic, blues-tinged, folk-pop – consists of singer and pianist Lizzey Ross and Sam Dee who plays guitar and drums with his feet.

Sam said: “We filmed a short video which reached over 1,500 people in the first 24 hours. There is quite a buzz locally and in Pakistan about the release.”

Huddersfield-based Radio Sangam are putting on the first ever live Bollywood music concert in the Odeon Cinema in Huddersfield tomorrow (Feb 23) featuring Sher Yar Khan as well as another popular Bollywood singer, Abdul Hafiz.

The Suitcase Dwellers will be playing versions of some Bollywood classics and then joining Sher Yar Khan to perform the live debut of the song and showing the video on the big screen.

Sam added: “We are musicians from two completely different backgrounds, communities and cultures. Our music is very different yet our shared love and passion has brought us together and we have created something together that we are very excited about and we think lots of other people will be too.”