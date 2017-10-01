Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield musician has beaten thousands of other acts to be named in the UK’s top ten Unsigned Males.

Arro has been nominated in the Best Solo Male category at the 2017 Unsigned Music Awards ... and now it’s up to the public to decide who wins with a vote that starts today (Monday, October 2).

Launched in 2012, the awards have seen more than 50,000 music fans cast their vote including celebrities such as rock star Frank Turner and International footballer Gareth Bale.

Arro, aka Ben Jones, is a relatively new act, releasing his debut EP last December with the follow up due very soon. Electro pop artist Arro’s debut was called Middle of the Night and was is a poignant tale of love, loss, corruption and broken dreams inspired by Huddersfield’s red light area on Great Northern Street.

It was about a girl’s fall into prostitution. Arro played guitar, bass, synths, drums and percussion on the track himself.

LISTEN: Huddersfield's red light district inspires song by rapper Arro Jones

Arro was previously lead singer and guitarist with the Holmfirth-based four-piece indie band Northern Beats, later known as Blacklight, which played support to bands such as Ocean Colour Scene and Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

He has also released a Collaboration EP with four acts from Manchester and his next single, Twilight, is out on October 13. Previously he has supported the likes of The Charlatans, Badly Drawn Boy, The Stranglers and The Script.

Arro said “Best of British Unsigned have been supporting me since my first single last year and it’s an honour to be nominated.”

Other award categories include Best Female, Best Band and Best Song, the latter previously won by Molly Smitten-Downes, who went on to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The awards are organised by Best of British Unsigned (BoB), the UK’s website for unsigned music which supplies a weekly radio show to 70FM stations in 15 countries. The winner of each category is crowned after an online public vote.

BoB founder Matt Graveling said: “The UK produces the best musicians in the world and we get to play them before anyone else. The UMAs are the much needed recognition for these acts and we hope will help motivate them to achieve more and more.”

Nominees are also put forward for The Critic’s Choice Award and Arro will hope his sound impresses a panel of three industry experts.

This year’s judges are Max Helyer, guitarist for rock band You Me at Six; Dave Gilyeat, radio presenter for BBC Introducing and Louise Dodgson, editor of online music directory The Unsigned Guide.

Dave said: “It makes a real difference to get behind new unsigned music. The talent of the future depends on our passion for it in the present.”

The vote for Best Unsigned Male 2017 takes place at www.vocalzone.com/vote and starts on October 16 and finishes on October 22.

For more on Arro go to www.arromusic.co.uk