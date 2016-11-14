Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rapper Jack Flash is returning to his roots for a one-off hometown gig.

Jack Flash will perform at Small Seeds on New Street on Thursday.

The hip hop musician, real name Rob Bradley, grew up in Salendine Nook and is currently making a name for himself in London.

He said: “It’s going to be an epic show, it’ll be a one hour set and there will be lots of storytelling, lots of emotional performances and lots of clever licks people have come to expect from me.

“I haven’t done a Huddersfield show in years, I’ve been in London for one and a half years so it’s been a long time.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“Small Seeds was formerly Bar 1:22 and in a lot of respects they have re-branded and evolved over time and so have I.”

He headlined his first London show last week and has plans for new music in 2017 and a national tour.

He’s been cutting his teeth in the hip hop world and has won world championship rap competitions, rap battles and built a loyal following to earn his stripes as a top lyricist.

Watch: Huddersfield Rapper Jack Flash talks about his home town in Tedx talk

With support from BBC 1xtra, BBC Introducing and a host of live shows across the UK, Jack will present his new live show of clever storytelling and thought provoking rhymes on a backdrop of melodic acoustic music provided by Karim Kamar on piano and Ben Riches on guitar.

Advance tickets are £5, or it’s £7 on the door.