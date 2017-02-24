Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Woooh.... oooh... aah! Yes the Kaiser Chiefs are going on tour - and you can see them in their home town of Leeds!

The band, famous for their hits Everyday I Love You Less And Less, I Predict A Riot and Oh My God, are hitting the city in March, where they will be playing Leeds Arena.

Formed in 2000 as Parva, the band released one album before deciding to start over as Kaiser Chiefs. They released their debut album, Employment, in 2005.

Their latest album, Stay Together, was released on October 7 last year.

Tickets went onsale today for the show, on Saturday March 4.

Both seated and standing tickets are available from £21.45 to £42.35 including fees - and for an extra £12 you can get a copy of Stay Together posted out to you before the show.

And if you can't get to Leeds, they're also playing in Manchester and Scarborough.

Click here to buy tickets.