Kasabian have been confirmed as headliners of Leeds Festival 2017 as a UK festival exclusive in the second announcement of lineup news.

The British rock group have previously proved themselves as headline material after topping the Leeds Festival bill back in 2012 as well as headline sets at Glastonbury and V Festival.

Although which day Kasabian will headline is yet to be revealed the festival will return to Bramham Park on 25-27 August with tickets now available here .

Other acts joining the lineup in the latest announcement include legendary DJ Fatboy Slim, indie pop group Two Door Cinema Club, grime artist Wiley and the much-buzzed about Rat Boy.

Widely considered one of Britain's best live acts Kasabian's return is welcomed as they join other Leeds regulars Muse as headliners, in a return to solo headliners for the festival.

(Photo: Tom Martin)

Last year's event saw co-headline sets take place with Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy on the Friday and Foals and Disclosure on Saturday.

Kasabian who are currently readying the release of their sixth studio album have confirmed a number of high profiled European festival slots for 2017 including Sziget and Benicassim.

On their return to Leeds, Kasabian say: "It’s been five years, and as a band we have come a long way since then. We’re looking forward to playing tunes from the new record and bringing the mosh pit to Reading & Leeds Festival!"

The current lineup also features US pop punk group Jimmy Eat World, Circa Waves who are currently readying their highly anticipated second album, Flume in another UK festival exclusive and metalcore The Amity Affliction.

Who else is playing?

(Photo: Hans Peter van Velthoven)

The first headliners to be announced were Muse who'll be returning for a third year having previously topped the bill in 2006 and 2011.

Other confirmed artists include Bastille , Major Lazer and Glass Animals as well as Against the Current, Danny Brown, Architects, While She Sleeps, Tory Lanez, At the Drive-In and Andy C.

You can expect an extensive full line-up to revealed early next year.

Where can I buy tickets?

Weekend tickets and early bird passes are available from Ticketmaster .

Whilst an installment plan is also available with initial payment of £50 plus booking fee. This allows you to pay for your ticket in four installments if you can't pay outright.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets: £205 , plus booking fee

Early bird pass: £20 , no booking fee

Campervan permit: £75 , no booking fee

Seat of luxury pass: £35 , no booking fee

Lockers: £20 , no booking fee

Car park: £10 , no booking fee