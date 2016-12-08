Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

X Factor-style auditions for Kirklees buskers are set to be dropped.

It has emerged that anyone who wanted to perform on the streets of the borough was supposed to audition in front of council officials.

If they were deemed sufficiently talented they would be given an identity card lasting for one year.

Council chiefs are now set to drop the “licensing regime” amid the burden of paperwork in a shrinking local authority.

Instead buskers will be asked to adhere to a new code of conduct.

Those who ignore it will have action taken against them.

One busker has already questioned how the council will “quality control”.

The performer, who identifies himself as Busker No BU0122, points out that Leeds’ busking scene suffers many “wail and strum with loud noise” performances.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson revealed that almost 250 hopefuls had performed at the council’s offices in front of licensing officials.

“We are fortunate that for the most part all of our buskers are talented and entertaining artists and we enjoy working with them,” said the spokesperson.

“We have occasionally refused applications following auditions, however this is very rare.”

Kirklees’ proposed code will ask performers to avoid blocking pavements, fire escapes, cash machines and doorways.

It is advised that amplification is avoided and that performances last no longer than 90 minutes.

And singers and musicians are being requested to vary their repertoire by not performing the same tunes over and over again.

Other rules ask buskers to respect other street traders by not pitching up too close and to make sure any crowd that gathers does not cause disruption.

Selling of CDs is not permitted and anyone under 16 must be obtain a permit and be accompanied by an adult.