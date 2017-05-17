New BBC drama Three Girls based on the true story

A Kirklees musician has written the soundtrack to a documentary featuring a former Dr Who actor.

Aisling Davis, a former Huddersfield New College pupil, composed the music for The Acting Class which stars Christopher Eccleston.

The 28-year-old, who is also in a band, said: “I’m happy that I was able to do the work because I was in complete control of the creative output.

“I didn’t have to answer to any record labels telling me what to do.”

The feature-length documentary explores the difficulties facing aspiring actors from working class backgrounds.

It follows Tom Stocks, who set up a campaign to raise awareness about the issue when he could not afford drama school fees.

Established actors, such as Eccleston, Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh, Dinnerladies’ Maxine Peake and Howards End’s Samuel West, discuss the differences between the current industry to the one they began their careers in.

Aisling, who was born in Halifax but now lives and studies in Manchester, had previously worked with the directors, Mike Wayne and Deirdre O’Neill.

She acted in their play The Condition of the Working Class, which also formed the basis of a documentary of the same name.

The singer said: “I kept in contact with the directors and they asked if I wanted to write something for their new documentary.

“They thought it would just be a song but I had a lot of material so I gave them it all because I was so excited to be involved.”

Aisling played freestyle guitar on the soundtrack, which was produced by Matthew Burgess and recorded in Manchester.

Her band, Inland Taipan, are performing at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on May 21, supporting the American singer-songwriter Ryley Walker.

Tickets, which cost £7.70 each plus a £2 booking fee, can be purchased at: http://www.alttickets.com/ryley-walker-brudenell-social-club-2017-05-21-19-30 .