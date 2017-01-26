Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This morning Kasabian were announced as the second headliners of Leeds Festival 2017 joining Muse for the annual music event.

This means that rumours are now circulating about what act will complete the lineup of one of the UK's biggest festivals.

Both Muse and Kasabian have topped the bill in previous years so now the question is whether the final act will be a first time headliner or a seasoned Leeds performer.

The annual festival takes place on August Bank Holiday weekend, August 25-17 and tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

After checking Twitter and fan forums we've put together a list of artists and bands who people think could possibly be joining Muse and Kasabian at Bramham Park.

Take a look at the list and let us know who you'd like to see on this year's line-up.

1. Eminem

Another possible returning headliner is Eminem who closed Leeds Festival in 2013 with an incredible set reaffirming hip hop's presence at the predominantly rock event.

It's been a few years now since his last UK shows and big rumours seem to be suggesting he will headline Leeds Festival once again in 2017.

If you type 'Eminem Leeds' into Google the majority of suggested searches attach the rapper to this years line-up.

2. Avenged Sevenfold

This metal group have never headlined Leeds Festival before but they would definitely fit the bill which has combined its typical metal and rock headliners with indie acts in recent years.

They topped the Download line-up in 2014 - initially receiving a mixed reaction - but proved themselves worthy and they certainly have the material for it.

Avenged Sevenfold are currently touring arenas across the UK and Europe but recently M. Shadows said exciting announcements are going to be made concerning UK fans - could it be a festival announcement?

3. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is yet to headline a major UK festival but his name has been attached to a number for 2017 including Leeds Festival.

He returned with two new singles earlier this month and broke streaming records, plus he managed to sell out Wembley Stadium across three nights, playing to 240,000 people so he's definitely capabale.

However his name has been circulating in Glastonbury rumours especially following Adele's storming set in 2016.

4. Foo Fighters

Another act also rumoured for Glastonbury are the Foo Fighters who pulled out two years ago. But it doesn't look like there's room for both the Foo's and Ed so this means one could be confirmed for Leeds Festival instead.

Foo Fighters are legends at Leeds Festival now after headlining in 2002, 2005 and 2012 so they're definitely overdue a return.

They've recently been teasing a live return on their Twitter page and have announced a number of European festivals including Mad Cool and NOS Alive, and with their big following in the UK they surely won't ignore our festivals.

5. Pendulum

Some might argue that they're not quite of the calibre of previous headliners but they're recent announcement that they will be returning has got many fans excited.

There is definitely a place for the drum and bass group on the Leeds Festival line-up perhaps as a co-headliner similar to Foals and Disclosure's joint slot on the 2016 bill.

Plus they boast past appearances at the likes of Bestival, Glastonbury and V Festival.

6. The Stone Roses

They were solid favourites to headline Leeds Festival in 2017 immediately after last year's event.

But they've disappeared from recent rumours with attention turning on a long-awaited Glastonbury slot instead.

They did however announce two Leeds Arena shows after their lemon logo appeared around the city centre.

There is still a chance that they'll be announced for Leeds Festival though...

7. Catfish and the Bottlemen

Catfish and the Bottlemen seem to be a favourite on social media sites including Twitter, with fans calling for them to be announced as headliners.

Although they only have two albums under their belt they certainly have the following to bring in big crowds at the main stage.

Stranger things have happened as Mumford and Sons pulled of a Glastonbury headline set after just their debut album.

8. Arctic Monkeys

This band have headlined Leeds Festival twice now, as well as performing on smaller stages during the beginnings of their career.

Although they're not a likely headliner for this year's line-up, as their sixth studio album is only just underway, fans are still hoping they'll return to the live stage soon.

Which act would you like to see headline Leeds Festival? Let us know in the poll below.