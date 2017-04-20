Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bramham Park has played host to some stellar acts over the years but 2017 will still see a few notable Leeds Fest debuts.

These are some of the legends and new talents appearing for the first time this August bank holiday weekend.

Fatboy Slim

Incredibly, the legendary DJ has never played at Yorkshire’s premier music festival. This year though he will be bringing his anthemic anthology to the dance stage for a Saturday night headline slot. Everyone put their hands in the air and jump.

Liam Gallagher

The swaggering Gallagher may have played several times before with Oasis and Beady Eye but this year will be his first solo appearance. Expect a mixture of Oasis classic and solo tracks from one of the country’s most charismatic frontmen.

Declan McKenna

18-year-old Declan Mckenna won the Glastonbury Festival Emerging Talent competition in 2015 which catapulted his career on a path to stardom. Politically poignant lyrics and sharp electric melodies suggest the hype is real. This is one not to be missed.

Tory Lanez

The Canadian singer-rapper has been grinding the hip-hop scene for years but only now has he put together his first complete album. Young, angry and energetic, his live shows are notorious for his crowd-surfing and wall-climbing antics.

Korn

Another act it is hard to believe have not played the festival before. The nu-metal group, formed in 1993, defined a genre with their deep riffs and dramatically dark performances. Now, after 12 studio albums and 24 years, they are bringing their rich back catalogue to the main stage for a Sunday night show.