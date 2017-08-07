The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park this August bank holiday weekend with one of the biggest lineups to date.

With headline sets from Muse, Kasabian and Eminem and appearances from Liam Gallagher, Haim and Major Lazer there is plenty choose from.

Although Sunday is completely sold out there's still time to grab a weekend ticket or Friday and Saturday day tickets.

However they're becoming very close to selling out, but the remaining ones are available from Ticketmaster here.

See when and where your favourite acts are playing with our lineup guide, timings will be added to this article when they are announced.

Friday August 25

Main Stage

Muse

Liam Gallagher

Blossoms

Giggs

Architects

Against the Current

VANT

Pins

NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage

HAIM

Halsey

Mura Masa

Wiley

Milky Chance

Ray Blk

The Sherlocks

Pond

SG Lewis

Fickle Friends

Mutemath

X Ambassadors

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

(Image: Olivia Malone)

Marshmello

Charli XCX

Mistajam

Claptone

Camelphat

Sam Divine

Monki

Jacob Plant

Loadstar B2B Matrix & Futurebound

Kideko

James Organ

Star.One

The Pit/The Lock Up

Neck Deep

Breaking Benjamin

Gnarwolves

Tired Lion

Culture Abuse

Munice Girls

Fizzy Blood

SlØtface

Raveneye

Baby In Vain

Festival Republic Stage

The Hunna

Ash

Tom Grennan

Bishop Briggs

Phantogram

Vallis Alps

Picture This

Will Joseph Cook

Mondo Cozmo

King Nun

Otherkin

Ten Tonnes

Saint Phnx

Outlya

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Bugzy Malone

Dave

J Hus

Mo Stack

They

The Heatwave

The Manor

Young T & Bugsey

A2

Jaykae

Monster Florence

The Lafontaines

Vince Staples

Leeds Alternative Stage

Katherine Ryan

Jonathan Pie

Sean McLoughlin

Fin Taylor

Mark Olver

Tiff Stevenson

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Ivo Graham

Propaganda W. Guest DJs Blossoms

Lloyd Griffith

Andrew Maxwell

Saturday August 26

Main Stage

Kasabian

Bastille

Two Door Cinema Club

Jimmy Eat World

Circa Waves

Rat Boy

Mallory Knox

Deap Valley

Judas

NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage

You Me At Six

Tory Lanez

Sub Focus

Lethal Bizzle

Anne-Marie

Oh Wonder

Declan McKenna

The Orwells

The Magic Gang

Marika Hackman

Lea Porcelain

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Fatboy Slim

Dillon Francis

Shy FX

Chris Lorenzo

Heartless Crew

Majestic

Metrik

Tokimonsta

Dreem Teem

Mullally

Haus

Kurupt FM

The Pit/The Lock Up

Billy Talent

The Amity Affliction

Arcane Roots

Boston Manor

Tigers Jaw

Counterfeit

WSTR

God Dam

Puppy

Palisades

Freak

Life

Festival Republic Stage

Bears Den

Cigarettes After Sex

Jagwar Ma

The Districts

Toothless

Off Bloom

Cosima

The Big Moon

Idles

Louis Berry

The Amazons

Prose

Yonaka

BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage

Danny Brown

Mist

Rejjie Snow

Angel

P Money

Avelino

Lunice

Watsky

Akala

Father

Big Tobz

Fekky

Leeds Alternative Stage

Rubber Bandits

Iain Stirling

James Gill

Elliot Steel

Wifi Wars

Daniel Sloss

Josie Long

Transgressive Sound System DJs

Benny Mails

Transgressive Sound System DJs

HMLTD

Foals DJ Set

Sunday August 27

Main Stage

Eminem

Major Lazer

Korn

At The Drive In

Migos

PVRIS

The Pretty Reckless

Moose Blood

Honeyblood

NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage

Flume

Glass Animals

Everything Everything

Loyle Carner

Sundara Karma

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

Marmozets

Tom Misch

Cabbage

Inheaven

Blaenavon

King No One

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Andy C

Noisia 'Outer Edges'

High Contrast

Jax Jones

Jaguar Skills

Delta Heavy

Becky Hill

LANY

Alma

Sigrid

Get Inuit

Goldie

The Pit/The Lock Up

While She Sleeps

One OK Rock

Carpenter Brut

Turbowolf

Astroid Boys

Defeater

Vukovi

Zeal & Ardor

Tigercub

Viagra Boys

Casey

Festival Republic Stage

The Black Lips

Japandroids

The View

Shame

Grouplove

Black Honey

Eden

The Japanese House

Pumarosa

All Tvvins

Superfood

K.I.D

Paris Youth Foundation

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Flatbush Zombies

Russ

AJ Tracey

Stefflon Don

Abra Cadabra

67

Cadet

DJ Semtex

MC Righteous

Geovarn

Not3s

Bossman Birdie

Leeds Alternative Stage

Bill Bailey

Simon Amstell

Pierre Novellie

Joe Lycett

Tape Face

Lauren Pattison

Piff the Magic Dragon

Suzi Ruffell

Bless DJs

New Gen & Friends (XL Recordings) Showcase

Transgressive Sound System DJs

Bless DJs

Section Boyz

Where can I buy tickets?

Weekend tickets are available from Ticketmaster .

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets: £205 , plus booking fee

Early bird pass: £20 , no booking fee

Campervan permit: £75 , no booking fee

Seat of luxury pass: £35 , no booking fee

Lockers: £20 , no booking fee

Car park: £10 , no booking fee