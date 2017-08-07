Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park this August bank holiday weekend with one of the biggest lineups to date.
With headline sets from Muse, Kasabian and Eminem and appearances from Liam Gallagher, Haim and Major Lazer there is plenty choose from.
Although Sunday is completely sold out there's still time to grab a weekend ticket or Friday and Saturday day tickets.
However they're becoming very close to selling out, but the remaining ones are available from Ticketmaster here.
See when and where your favourite acts are playing with our lineup guide, timings will be added to this article when they are announced.
Friday August 25
Main Stage
Muse
Liam Gallagher
Blossoms
Giggs
Architects
Against the Current
VANT
Pins
NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage
HAIM
Halsey
Mura Masa
Wiley
Milky Chance
Ray Blk
The Sherlocks
Pond
SG Lewis
Fickle Friends
Mutemath
X Ambassadors
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Marshmello
Charli XCX
Mistajam
Claptone
Camelphat
Sam Divine
Monki
Jacob Plant
Loadstar B2B Matrix & Futurebound
Kideko
James Organ
Star.One
The Pit/The Lock Up
Neck Deep
Breaking Benjamin
Gnarwolves
Tired Lion
Culture Abuse
Munice Girls
Fizzy Blood
SlØtface
Raveneye
Baby In Vain
Festival Republic Stage
The Hunna
Ash
Tom Grennan
Bishop Briggs
Phantogram
Vallis Alps
Picture This
Will Joseph Cook
Mondo Cozmo
King Nun
Otherkin
Ten Tonnes
Saint Phnx
Outlya
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Bugzy Malone
Dave
J Hus
Mo Stack
They
The Heatwave
The Manor
Young T & Bugsey
A2
Jaykae
Monster Florence
The Lafontaines
Vince Staples
Leeds Alternative Stage
Katherine Ryan
Jonathan Pie
Sean McLoughlin
Fin Taylor
Mark Olver
Tiff Stevenson
Kiri Pritchard-McLean
Ivo Graham
Propaganda W. Guest DJs Blossoms
Lloyd Griffith
Andrew Maxwell
Saturday August 26
Main Stage
Kasabian
Bastille
Two Door Cinema Club
Jimmy Eat World
Circa Waves
Rat Boy
Mallory Knox
Deap Valley
Judas
NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage
You Me At Six
Tory Lanez
Sub Focus
Lethal Bizzle
Anne-Marie
Oh Wonder
Declan McKenna
The Orwells
The Magic Gang
Marika Hackman
Lea Porcelain
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Fatboy Slim
Dillon Francis
Shy FX
Chris Lorenzo
Heartless Crew
Majestic
Metrik
Tokimonsta
Dreem Teem
Mullally
Haus
Kurupt FM
The Pit/The Lock Up
Billy Talent
The Amity Affliction
Arcane Roots
Boston Manor
Tigers Jaw
Counterfeit
WSTR
God Dam
Puppy
Palisades
Freak
Life
Festival Republic Stage
Bears Den
Cigarettes After Sex
Jagwar Ma
The Districts
Toothless
Off Bloom
Cosima
The Big Moon
Idles
Louis Berry
The Amazons
Prose
Yonaka
BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage
Danny Brown
Mist
Rejjie Snow
Angel
P Money
Avelino
Lunice
Watsky
Akala
Father
Big Tobz
Fekky
Leeds Alternative Stage
Rubber Bandits
Iain Stirling
James Gill
Elliot Steel
Wifi Wars
Daniel Sloss
Josie Long
Transgressive Sound System DJs
Benny Mails
Transgressive Sound System DJs
HMLTD
Foals DJ Set
Sunday August 27
Main Stage
Eminem
Major Lazer
Korn
At The Drive In
Migos
PVRIS
The Pretty Reckless
Moose Blood
Honeyblood
NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage
Flume
Glass Animals
Everything Everything
Loyle Carner
Sundara Karma
Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes
Marmozets
Tom Misch
Cabbage
Inheaven
Blaenavon
King No One
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Andy C
Noisia 'Outer Edges'
High Contrast
Jax Jones
Jaguar Skills
Delta Heavy
Becky Hill
LANY
Alma
Sigrid
Get Inuit
Goldie
The Pit/The Lock Up
While She Sleeps
One OK Rock
Carpenter Brut
Turbowolf
Astroid Boys
Defeater
Vukovi
Zeal & Ardor
Tigercub
Viagra Boys
Casey
Festival Republic Stage
The Black Lips
Japandroids
The View
Shame
Grouplove
Black Honey
Eden
The Japanese House
Pumarosa
All Tvvins
Superfood
K.I.D
Paris Youth Foundation
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Flatbush Zombies
Russ
AJ Tracey
Stefflon Don
Abra Cadabra
67
Cadet
DJ Semtex
MC Righteous
Geovarn
Not3s
Bossman Birdie
Leeds Alternative Stage
Bill Bailey
Simon Amstell
Pierre Novellie
Joe Lycett
Tape Face
Lauren Pattison
Piff the Magic Dragon
Suzi Ruffell
Bless DJs
New Gen & Friends (XL Recordings) Showcase
Transgressive Sound System DJs
Bless DJs
Section Boyz
Where can I buy tickets?
Weekend tickets are available from Ticketmaster .
How much are tickets?
Weekend tickets: £205 , plus booking fee
Early bird pass: £20 , no booking fee
Campervan permit: £75 , no booking fee
Seat of luxury pass: £35 , no booking fee
Lockers: £20 , no booking fee
Car park: £10 , no booking fee