Leeds Festival 2017 boasts an impressive lineup but the latest poster reveals a lack of local talent.

With two stages yet to be announced, none of the 194 acts are from Leeds and only five are from Yorkshire.

This represents a slight increase from the same date last year when just four Yorkshire bands had been registered to play.

Those listed on the 2017 poster so far are; The Sherlocks (Sheffield), Marmozets (Bingley), King No-one (York), Life (Hull) and While She Sleeps (Sheffield) who this year will headline the Pit stage.

The bulk of the festival’s local talent will be displayed on the BBC Introducing stage which last year hosted eight Yorkshire bands and the lineup for which will not be announced until July. This year there is an opportunity for at least six local acts to qualify to play on this stage through the Centre Stage and Futuresound competitions, run by BBC Music. Last year’s Centre Stage winners, King No-one, will enjoy a slot on the NME stage in 2017.

So far, as was the case in 2016, no Yorkshire acts have been booked to play the main stage. This is in contrast to Leeds Festival 2015 when local groups; Alt-J, The Cribs, Marmozets and Bring Me The Horizon all boasted main stage slots.