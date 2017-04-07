Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Gallagher is among the latest acts to be announced to perform at this year's Leeds Festival.

The Britpop legend will perform a solo set on the Leeds main stage in a UK festival exclusive.

The annual music festival returns to Bramham Park on August Bank Holiday weekend (25-27).

The former Oasis front man is currently playing no other festivals in the UK this summer despite being heavily rumoured for a Glastonbury set.

He will however be performing at Benicassim in Spain and Lollapalooza in France this July.

Other acts now joining the incredible lineup include Mura Masa, Sub Focus, The Magic Gang, Ash and Jagwar Ma.

Whilst the likes of Bugzy Malone, The Big Moon, MUNA, Honeyblood and VANT also join Leeds Festival this year.

Meanwhile Muse, Kasbian and Eminem will headline Leeds on Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27.

All of the headliners have previously played Reading and Leeds but are a welcome return to the festival's bill.

Other big names playing across the weekend include Haim, Bastille, Major Lazer, Giggs, Charli XCX, Migos and Blossoms.

Whilst hotly tipped acts RAY BLK, shame, The Amazons and Louis Berry will also perform sets.

Where can I buy tickets?

Weekend tickets and early bird passes are available from Ticketmaster .

Whilst an installment plan is also available with initial payment of £50 plus booking fee. This allows you to pay for your ticket in four installments if you can't pay outright.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets: £205 , plus booking fee

Early bird pass: £20 , no booking fee

Campervan permit: £75 , no booking fee

Seat of luxury pass: £35 , no booking fee

Lockers: £20 , no booking fee

Car park: £10 , no booking fee

Full lineup and stage splits:

Latest lineup additions in full:

Main stage: Liam Gallagher / PVRIS / VANT / Honeyblood / Deap Valley / Judas

Radio 1 & NME stage: Mura Masa / Sub Focus / Anne Marie / Declan McKenna / The Orwells / Marika Hackman / The Magic Gang / Blaenavon / Pond / King No-One / SG Lewis / Mutemath / X Ambassadors

Festival Republic: Japandroids / Ash / Cigarettes After Sex / Jagwar Ma / Black Honey / The Japanese House / Pumarosa / Bishop Briggs / Off Bloom / MUNA / The Big Moon / Will Joseph Cook / The Districts / Superfood / Vallis Alps / Cosima / Paris Youth Foundation / Ten Tonnes / OUTLYA / Mondo Cozmo

Lock up stage: ONE OK ROCK / Gnarwolves / Arcane Roots / PWR BTTM / Breaking Benjamin / Carpenter Brut / Turbowolf / Astroid Boys / Boston Manor / Defeater / VUKOVI / God Damn / WSTR / Viagra Boys / Zeal & Ardor / Palisades and Casey / Tigers Jaw / Big Jesus / Tired Lion / Culture Abuse / Muncie Girls / TIGERCUB / SLØTFACE / RavenEye / Freak / LIFE

BBC 1XTRA stage: Bugzy Malone / Stefflon Don / Vince Staples / AJ Tracey / Abra Cadabra / Russ / P Money / THEY / Lunice / Akala / Big Tobz / Jaykae / Not3s / Bossman Birdie / A2 / Monster Florence

BBC Radio 1 dance stage: Goldie / Mistajam / Kurupt FM / Jax Jones / Heartless Crew / Delta Heavy / Monki / Metrik / Jacob Plant / Dreem Teem / Kideko / Loadstar and Matrix & Futurebound B2B / LANY / Alma / HAUS