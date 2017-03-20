Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the biggest music event in Yorkshire's calendar and this year's hottest acts are set to wow the crowds at Bramham Park.

The festival is headlined by Muse - but there's plenty more on offer for even the most diverse musical tastes.

The festival takes place on Friday August 25 - Sunday August 27.

Here are six unmissable acts from the line up.

Flume

Aussie based electronic artist Harley Streten, or as he's better known to his ever-expanding fan base, Flume has been turning heads since his 2012 eponymous debut. At just 20 years old, Flume rose to the forefront of popular dance music, leaving many of his awestruck counterparts in his wake.

Now having matured and with a second album tucked under his belt, Flume's 2017 Leeds performance is set to be a crowd pleaser.

Wiley

(Photo: Hamza Newton)

Ending a short three year silence, London based Grime artist Wiley kick started 2017 by dropping his anticipated eleventh album 'Godfather'.

The album was received by much critical acclaim and proved itself to be an immediate public favourite slotting in at number 9 on the UK album charts – his highest ever chart position. Festival-goers can expect a triumphant display from one of Britain's most formidable Grime acts.

Cabbage

(Photo: Freelance)

Tipped as Manchester's most exciting new band, Cabbage have risen from the framework as the people's saviour of British rock music.

Directly translating to a modern twist of 1970s punk, their debut album 'Young, Dumb and Full Of...' is satirical barrage against nearly all that surrounds them. Leeds Festival can anticipate a fierce performance soaked in sweat, beer and ear-splitting guitar feedback.

Danny Brown

(Photo: UGC MEN)

Detroit hip-hop artist Danny Brown has been doing the rounds for some time. Now with four albums and a string of notable appearances on various records, Brown's pioneering qualities have only just started to reveal their true potential. 2016's 'Atrocity Expedition' was a common contender for album of the year infusing psychedelic beats with his trademark rasping vocal. Crowds can expect a truly unique experience as Brown continues to climb the peaks of modern hip-hop.

Migos

Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos have already secured a distinguished spot in 2017's early album releases. Their second album arrived in January under the name 'Culture' and quickly secured number one chart positions in both the US and Canada.

Having fallen right beneath the spotlight of mainstream attention, Migos are sure bring their A-game to a British audience of eager new fans.

Glass Animals

(Photo: black arts pr)

Though their overall impact is yet to match their potential, Oxford born psychedelic pop outfit Glass Animals are slowing gaining the traction they deserve. Their music's vibrant character has been further refined in last year's 'How To Be A Human Being' as they continue to prove their promise for the future. They're a sure bet for those looking for a chirpy sound to groove to.