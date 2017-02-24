Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eminem joins previously announced headliners Muse and Kasabian who are returning to the festival after topping the bill in the past.

Other big names lined up to be performing across the weekend include Wiley, Bastille, Major Lazer, Two Door Cinema Club and Andy C.

The festival is once again showcasing a infusion of genres from rock, metal, grime and dance to name a few, something it has increasingly been doing over the past few years.

Melvin Benn said: “Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting. His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner (joining Kasabian and Muse) we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line up - it’s looking stronger than ever.”

Other new acts include Migos, Giggs, You Me At Six, Blossoms, Halsey, Becky Hill and Charli XCX.

Where can I buy tickets?

Weekend tickets and early bird passes are available from Ticketmaster .

Whilst an installment plan is also available with initial payment of £50 plus booking fee. This allows you to pay for your ticket in four installments if you can't pay outright.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets: £205 , plus booking fee

Early bird pass: £20 , no booking fee

Campervan permit: £75 , no booking fee

Seat of luxury pass: £35 , no booking fee

Lockers: £20 , no booking fee

Car park: £10 , no booking fee

The full list of new acts announced today is:

Angel

Avelino

Bear’s Den

Becky Hill

Billy Talent

Black Lips

Blossoms

Cabbage

Cadet

CamelPhat

Charli XCX

Chris Lorenzo

Claptone

Counterfeit

Dave

Dillon Francis

Eden

Eminem

Everything Everything

Fickle Friends

Flatbush Zombies

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Geovarn

Giggs

Grouplove

HAIM

Halsey

High Contrast

IDLES

Inheaven

J Hus

Jaguar Skills

James Organ

Katy B (DJ Set)

King Nun

Klose One

Lethal Bizzle

Louis Berry

Majestic

Mallory Knox

Marmozets

Marshmello

Mic Righteous

Migos

Milky Chance

MIST

Moose Blood

MoStack

Mullally

Noisia ‘Outer Edges’

Oh Wonder

Phantogram

Picture This

Prose

Puppy

Ray BLK

Rejjie Snow

Rex Orange County

Sam Divine

Shame

Shy FX

Star.One

Sundara Karma

The Amazons

The Heatwave

The Hunna

The Manor

The Pretty Reckless

The Sherlocks

TOKiMONSTA

Tom Grennan

Tom Misch

Toothless

Yonaka

You Me At Six

Young T & Bugsey