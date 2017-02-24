Eminem joins previously announced headliners Muse and Kasabian who are returning to the festival after topping the bill in the past.
Other big names lined up to be performing across the weekend include Wiley, Bastille, Major Lazer, Two Door Cinema Club and Andy C.
The festival is once again showcasing a infusion of genres from rock, metal, grime and dance to name a few, something it has increasingly been doing over the past few years.
Melvin Benn said: “Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting. His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner (joining Kasabian and Muse) we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line up - it’s looking stronger than ever.”
Other new acts include Migos, Giggs, You Me At Six, Blossoms, Halsey, Becky Hill and Charli XCX.
Where can I buy tickets?
Weekend tickets and early bird passes are available from Ticketmaster .
Whilst an installment plan is also available with initial payment of £50 plus booking fee. This allows you to pay for your ticket in four installments if you can't pay outright.
How much are tickets?
Weekend tickets: £205 , plus booking fee
Early bird pass: £20 , no booking fee
Campervan permit: £75 , no booking fee
Seat of luxury pass: £35 , no booking fee
Lockers: £20 , no booking fee
Car park: £10 , no booking fee
The full list of new acts announced today is:
Angel
Avelino
Bear’s Den
Becky Hill
Billy Talent
Black Lips
Blossoms
Cabbage
Cadet
CamelPhat
Charli XCX
Chris Lorenzo
Claptone
Counterfeit
Dave
Dillon Francis
Eden
Eminem
Everything Everything
Fickle Friends
Flatbush Zombies
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Geovarn
Giggs
Grouplove
HAIM
Halsey
High Contrast
IDLES
Inheaven
J Hus
Jaguar Skills
James Organ
Katy B (DJ Set)
King Nun
Klose One
Lethal Bizzle
Louis Berry
Majestic
Mallory Knox
Marmozets
Marshmello
Mic Righteous
Migos
Milky Chance
MIST
Moose Blood
MoStack
Mullally
Noisia ‘Outer Edges’
Oh Wonder
Phantogram
Picture This
Prose
Puppy
Ray BLK
Rejjie Snow
Rex Orange County
Sam Divine
Shame
Shy FX
Star.One
Sundara Karma
The Amazons
The Heatwave
The Hunna
The Manor
The Pretty Reckless
The Sherlocks
TOKiMONSTA
Tom Grennan
Tom Misch
Toothless
Yonaka
You Me At Six
Young T & Bugsey