Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Selfie sticks, drones and Chinese lanterns are on the list of banned items at Leeds Festival 2017.

And if you’re thinking of bringing fireworks, laser pens or an air horn – forget about it.

Understandably organisers Festival Republic don’t want you bringing in dangerous stuff like catapults and blowtorches.

Neither do they want Rodney Trotter-types flogging cheap booze and knock-off merchandise.

But irritating gadgets such as selfie sticks and laser pens are also on the prohibited list.

For more details of what you can and can’t bring to Bramham Park on August 25 to 27 visit: http://www.leedsfestival.com/information/camping .

Weekend tickets and early bird passes are available from Ticketmaster.

Here’s the full list:

- Excessive amounts of alcohol ie) more than for personal consumption

- Any alcohol in the possession of anyone under 18

- Excessive amounts of cigarettes ie) more than for personal consumption

- Excessive amounts of food ie) more than for personal consumption

- Glass bottles, jars or containers

- Chinese lanterns or sky lanterns

- Illegal substances

- Unidentifiable substances

- Nitrous oxide & amp; associated equipment (balloons, CO2 dispensers, cream dispensers)

- Legal highs, New psychoactive substances (NPS) or equipment associated with NPS

- Portable laser equipment and laser pens

- Fireworks / pyrotechnics

- Portable stoves with gas canisters built in (stoves will be returned)

- Blowtorches

- Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets

- Flares / distress flares

- Generators (exemption for generators within campervans)

- Any goods with unauthorised Reading / Leeds Festival logos

- Any goods for unauthorised trading

- Any items which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

- Any items which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person

- Camping gas canisters (exemption for gas canisters fitted within campervans)

- Aerosols over 250ml

- Sound Systems

- Air horns and megaphones

- Spray cans

- Oversized lighters

- Animals other than guide dogs or hearing dogs

- Catapults

- Drones

- Petrol burners

- Selfie sticks