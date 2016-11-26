Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary music producer, record label owner, manager and event organiser Joe Boyd is to give a talk in Huddersfield.

Joe produced some of the great records of the 1960s and 1970s, including Pink Floyd with Syd Barrett and Fairport Convention’s Liege and Lief. This was acknowledged in polls as the best folk rock album ever made and, by some, as one of the best British records in any genre ever made; and the enigmatic Nick Drake, whose reputation and cult status continues to grow, and was one of the first to promote the genre of World Music.

Joe will be giving the University of Huddersfield’s Journalism and Media department’s first annual public music journalism talk on December 1.

Joe once said that at the beginning of the 1960s there was something like an aircraft hangar empty of cultural artefacts, but by the end it was already filling up leaving little room for the following decades.

In the talk he will consider the legacy of the 1960s.

Dr Stephen Dorril, Course Leader for Music Journalism at the University, said: “Joe knows more than anyone about the 1960s. He was there in the centre of it, as one of the main figures of the counter-culture, organising events such as the UFO Club and producing bands. He knew everyone.”

He has since had an active career running a record label, producing some of the best records of the past 50 years and was also the producer of the film Scandal about the 60s government scandal, the Profumo affair.”

It will be a great opportunity to hear Joe talk and ask questions about the continuing legacy and significance of the 60s, a decade that still resonates with its music and cultural revolution.

The V&A currently has a hugely popular exhibition You say you want a Revolution? Records and rebels 1966-70, to be followed next spring by The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their mortal remains, both of which feature heavily the contribution of Joe Boyd.

Joe’s talk will be on Thursday, December 1, starting 7pm, at the University of Huddersfield.

To reserve tickets call 01484 471873.