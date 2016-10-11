Like craft beer and live music? Get ready for Longwood Live

The Northern, who will play at the first Longwood Live on October 29 at the Mechanics Hall

A big out of town charity gig has been announced.

The first ever Longwood Live will take place on October 29 at the Longwood Mechanics Hall.

Wakefield folk-funk duo The Northern will be joined by Leeds soul act Joe Kemp with craft beers provided by Huddersfield’s Arcade Beers.

Longwood man James Graham has organised the event, which he also hopes will bring music to a part of the town often overlooked by other event organisers. The event will raise money for hall funds.

James said: “I wanted to do something to support the hall, the bands and talented Huddersfield businesses.

“The hall is a great venue and the money will help them continue to put on lots of community activities and events.

“Not many music nights like this go on in the village.

“I’m big fans of The Northern and Joe Kemp and want to give them some exposure over here.

“I love what Arcade Beers are doing and have also enlisted Nick Woodhead to do the artwork, who is a talented Huddersfield graphic designer.”

James hopes the event could be the first of several at the hall.

“If I can get 75 people to come down then we will try put it on again,” he said. “No one will be taking any profits from the night.

“It’s good to have a night like this outside of the town centre because it’s a good alternative to going into Huddersfield.

“It can cost up to £15 in a taxi to town before you’ve even started your night.”

The gig starts at 7pm and tickets cost £10 each and can be bought from Vinyl Tap on John William Street and Arcade Beers on Railway Street in Huddersfield. They can also be bought on eBay.