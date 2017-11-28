Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Little Mix in Huddersfield look set to be popular.

The global girlband, formed on the X Factor and behind hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex, will be the first band to perform at the John Smith’s Stadium in over a decade.

Here’s all you need to know about the concert.

When do tickets go on sale?

This Thursday, November 30 at 9.30am.

Tickets for the Huddersfield concert are available from www.gigsandtours.com/tour/little-mix or via the Little Mix website here: http://www.little-mix.com/gb/tour

The tour has different promoters and SJM Concerts is promoting the John Smith’s Stadium concert, as well as the concerts in Swansea, Hull, Bolton, Norwich, Gateshead and Aberdeen.

Tickets for concerts in eight other locations – Hove, Colchester, Derby, Lincoln, Maidstone, Falkirk, Aberdeen and Inverness – are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Little-Mix-tickets/artist/1725102?tm_link=edp_Artist_Name

How much do they cost?

The actual prices for Huddersfield are yet to be confirmed, but tickets for other dates in the 15-date tour range from £45- £66.

When is the concert?

Sunday July 15, 2018. Doors open at 5pm.

Other important information: Under 14s need to be accompanied by an adult. Refunds won’t be given to under 14s who are not with an adult.