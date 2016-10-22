The soundtrack to our streets: Meet Huddersfield's buskers

They create the soundtracks for our streets.

Huddersfield’s buskers can bring smiles to people’s faces, whatever the weather.

We caught up with three regular guitar-wielding singers to find out more about the art and their stories behind their music.

CHRIS BARR

Chris, 21, busked his way around Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle before adding Huddersfield to his stomping ground a couple of years ago.

It is a full time job for the indie rock n roll musician, who can usually be found twice a week outside the My Local store on King Street.

“I’ve been doing it since I was about 13,” said Chris.

“My dad bought me a guitar at that time.

“He used to be in a band but had become very ill so wanted me to learn.

“I was in Leeds with my mum one day and we saw an old guy busking.

“I asked him if I could use his guitar to have a go and it went down well with passers by so I thought to myself, maybe there’s something in this for me.

“The first time I busked was in Leeds.

“I did some covers but penned some more of my own songs too and it became a regular thing.

Chris Barr, one of Huddersfield's buskers

“I started an engineering apprenticeship but decided to concentrate on my music full time.

“I just wanted that freedom.

“Whether I make any money is completely dependent on the weather and if I’m well but the risk is well worth it.

“I’m not in it to make money, just to get by.

“What I love about busking is that I get to meet people and develop my music, which I’m passionate about.”

Busking has taken Chris around the continent.

“It’s got me gigs – I’ve been flown out to Greece to play at someone’s wedding after they heard me.

“I still do covers but I’m really focusing on my own material now.

“I got a contract with quite a big label but didn’t have enough of that at the time.”

Follow Chris at www.facebook.com/ChrisBarrLivePage

BYRON WILSON

Another King Street troubadour is Byron, 23.

The multi-instrumentalist busks outside Boots a couple of times a week in between his other work as a private music teacher and member of six bands.

“My first time in Huddersfield was about four years ago.

“To be honest, I did it because I was skint.

“But I quickly found that it was something I loved doing too.

“Luckily, I’ve never had a problem with nerves – I just went out there and started playing.

“I play covers. They can include anything from pop, rock, punk.

“Sometimes I get requests – the strangest one was when someone asked me to play Beethoven.

Byron Wilson, one of Huddersfield's buskers

“I gave it my best shot but it was a good job he was a very accepting person.

“It’s great to start playing a song and see someone who recognises it suddenly burst into song.

“For a little while I raised money for Cancer Research with a girl who I was seeing.

“Her mum had just been diagnosed with cancer– the response we got from passers by was fantastic.”

Byron also busks elsewhere.

“I play in Manchester, Halifax, Sheffield and Leeds too,” he said.

“Big cities are different – people are more busy there.

“Huddersfield is great because people have more time to sit down and listen. Some even get a coffee and come back.”

Follow Byron on Twitter at @byrooon93

TOM ABBOTT

It was on a trip to Australia that Tom, 28, discovered busking.

Tom, who plays guitar and harmonica, also busks on King Street near to WHSmith whatever the weather.

“I was in a place called Fremantle, which has a really good busking scene,” he said.

“I was struggling to find work but someone suggested I have a go.

“I didn’t even have a guitar at the time – a friend kindly leant me one.

“I started getting into it and by the time I moved to New Zealand busking was my full time job.

“I came back to Huddersfield when I was 25 and kept on busking here to finance myself and it turned into my main job.

“I’m out most Wednesday and Fridays even in the rain – I just try find somewhere sheltered.

Tom Abbott, one of Huddersfield's buskers

“I play reggae, blues, folk, jazz and more.

“Sometimes it’s covers, sometimes my own music.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence and I’ve learnt how to project my voice, which has been really useful.”

He now hosts an open mic thanks to his busking.

“I meet people on the streets who then come back to see me at my gigs or my open mic night, which I started with a guy I met busking,” he said.

“We host it every Monday from 6.30pm at the Olde Hatte pub.”

Follow Tom at www.facebook.com/tajabbott