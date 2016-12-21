Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Milnsbridge dance school has been successful at a national dance competition.

Pupils at the Bodyrockerz Studios in Milnsbridge competed for National Titles at the IDTA Nationwide Freestyle and Rock n Roll Finals at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Each section of the nationwide finals had more than 100 competitors from across the UK.

The following pupils/teams from Bodyrockerz became national champions.

They were 3-5 years freestyle solo, Jessica Knopwood; star dance 6-10 years freestyle solo, Courtney Spencer; 14-17 years freestyle team, Relentless; 26-35 years freestyle team; Panache.

Several pupils reached the finals. They were Bella Robson, Riley Malone, Caitlyn Knopwood, Emily Green, Martha Dunn, Natalia Rhodes, Helen Driscoll and Angie Wilson.

Finalists in the freestyle pairs were Daisy Marsh and Isobelle Knopwood, Harry Parkes and Millie Whitehead, Tom Noble and Katrina Barrett-Cooper, Helen Driscoll and Angie Wilson.

Rock n roll finalists were Tom Noble and Katrina Barrett-Cooper along with Helen Driscoll and Angie Wilson.

Slow dance finalists were Tom Noble and Helen Driscoll.