Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the biggest stars in urban music are returning to West Yorkshire for the MOBO Awards next month.

The nominees for the awards, which are coming to Leeds, were announced this week.

Among those nominated for Best International Act are Jay-Z, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Travis Scott and Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles.

South London MC Stormzy picked up a whopping five nominations for Best Male, Best Grime Act and Best Album for ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, as well as Best Song and Best Video for his hit ‘Big For Your Boots’.

(Image: Getty Images North America)

Other nominees include J Hus, Skepta, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Loyle Carner, Stefflon Don and Sampha.

Although the list of attendees and performers is top secret for now, past performers have included Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child and Rihanna.

The 22nd MOBO Awards return to the city’s First Direct Arena on November 29.

The venue hosted the awards two years ago and Stormzy was the main victor, taking home awards for Best Male Act and Best Grime Act.

Lethal Bizzle, who opened the show in style arriving in a Lamborghini, rarely-seen FKA Twigs, Ella Eyre and CeeLo Green, who closed the show with a medley of his greatest hits, performed.

(Image: PA)

The MOBO Organisation was founded in 1996 to recognise artists of any ethnicity or nationality performing music of black origin. Genres ranging from Gospel, Jazz, RnB, Soul, Reggae to Hip Hop are celebrated.

Tickets, which cost £22, £35 and £45 plus handling charges, are almost sold out. They are available from www.mobo.com and www.firstdirectarena.com .