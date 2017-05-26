Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motown legend and queen of soul Martha Reeves is to appear at The Picturedrome in Holmfirth on Friday, June 16 – the first date in a UK summer tour.

It’s half a century since the world-famous performer and her backup group The Vandellas sang with Marvin Gaye on the Motown Revue, but the singers have maintained their reputation as one of the most famous girl bands ever.

Martha’s career with the Motown label saw her climbing the charts in the 1960s and early 70s with anthems such as Jimmy Mack, soul favourite My Baby Loves Me, and the signature song Dancing in the Street, which has been covered by music industry greats such as Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Dusty Springfield and the Grateful Dead. In her early days she performed alongside some of the biggest names in Motown, including Stevie Wonder, the Supremes and The Miracles.

Although she’s now well into her seventies, Martha is known for her live-wire stage performances. She dances, struts and beats her tambourine, backed by her sisters Lois, who joined the group in 1967, and Delphine, a member since 1980. Such is her energy that in 2014 she celebrated the 50th anniversary of Dancing in the Street with a world tour.

Martha’s music is embedded in popular culture: her version of the Van Morrison song Wild Night was featured on the Thelma and Louise movie soundtrack; Whoopi Goldberg partied to Heat Wave in Sister Act; Robin Williams spun Nowhere to Run in Good Morning Vietnam, and the same track is featured in the new Beach boys biopic.

She has won numerous awards and her band is on the Rolling Stone magazine’s ‘100 Immortal Artists’ list, however in 2015 Martha spoke out about the harsh realities of working in the music industry in the Nick Donnelly documentary film God Save The Queen.

Since the day when she was talent spotted by Motown A & R director Mickey Stevenson, who invited her to audition for the then fledgling label, Martha has been a constant presence on stage, television and in the recording studio.

Tickets for the Holmfirth concert are £20 from picturedrome.net or 08444 780898