Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Music profile: Able's Army

  • Updated
  • By

The four piece has reinvented indie rock n roll for a new generation

Able's Army

They are the new breed indie rock n rollers.

Able’s Army have updated the sound of the noughties for a new generation in the north.

Lead singer and guitarist Mike Foy took time out to talk ...

So how did you end up getting together?

“James Livesey (also singer and guitarist) and I were both working at the Odeon in Huddersfield. We both worked late shifts so would go to each other’s houses and started to jam and write songs together and decided that we wanted to take it somewhere.

READ MORE:

“We found George Corless (drummer) and Ryan Smith (bass) through friends and have been together for up to one year now.

“I’d been in bands before. Ryan has his fingers in lots of musical pies in Huddersfield. He used to be in Pinstripe Tuesdays and is still the lead singer of Palmes.”

Indie rock n roll was popular in the 2000s – do you think there’s still an appetite for it now?

“I think there’ll always be interest in it. You can’t really tell by looking at the charts as they’re not as responsive to trends as they were 10 years ago.

“We grew up listening to bands like the Manic Street Preachers, Blur, Oasis and The Smiths.

“We’ve had a good response at our gigs – they get quite lively.

“At the end of the day, we just want to make people dance.”

Able's Army logo

You’ve played in Huddersfield several times already, where else have you played?

“We’ve played quite a few gigs so far up and down the M62 – Liverpool, Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

“Our gig van is a beat up 1970 Land Rover so we’ve not gone further afield yet because it would take us about three days to get there.”

When are you planning to put out a recording?

“We’re hoping to record some songs for an EP by August, when we’ll have our next gig.

READ MORE:

“But we’d like to record another late autumn, which hopefully will be produced by Joe Haigh from Huddersfield band Maia.

“I write songs about everything but at the bare bones they’re about getting drunk and having a broken heart.”

Tell us something about yourselves that people going to watch you may not know.

“Well, I’ve got a one-year-old daughter, which makes things interesting.

“Both I and James still work for the Odeon, although I’m in Manchester now. Then we have a trainee chef and a student."

Recently Published

Quirky John Peel favourite The Pocket Gods release 100 track album

It is made up of songs each only 30 seconds long and is a homage to William Shakespear

Previous Articles

First artists announced for Oxjam Huddersfield

It will be the first Oxjam in three years

Related Tags

In The News
M62
Places
Huddersfield
Entertainment
Oasis
Odeon
Entertainment

Recommended in Music & Nightlife

Most Read in What's On

  1. Christmas
    West Yorkshire pantomimes 2016: Fabulous festive shows for Christmas
  2. Huddersfield
    Revealed: Huddersfield's top 10 fish and chip shops, as voted for by YOU
  3. Shopping
    TK Maxx launches flash sale as new Huddersfield store opens
  4. Food & Drink
    Greggs reveals new burrito menu featuring chipotle pulled beef, fiery pulled chicken and onion bhaji options
  5. Entertainment
    Quirky John Peel favourite The Pocket Gods release 100 track album

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent