Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nas has announced a three-date UK tour which includes a show in Leeds.

The legendary hip hop artist will perform at the O2 Academy on Wednesday, July 12.

It is only one of three headline shows in the UK this summer which also sees him play in Liverpool and Glasgow.

Nas found mainstream success in 1994 and is now widely considered as one of the best MCs of all time, being name checked by MTV and Billboard to name a few.

Although he hasn't released new solo material since 2012 fans can expect to hear his greatest hits including acclaimed debut album 'Illmatic'.

Meanwhile the rapper is also on the Wireless Festival lineup after playing a storming set at Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2016.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 7.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can get them from Ticketmaster here .

How much are tickets?

They are priced at £40.80, plus booking fee.