Music legend Neil Diamond has announced a UK arena tour which includes a date in Leeds.

The singer is celebrating his 50 year career with a show at the First Direct Arena on Thursday, October 5.

He will stop off in 14 cities across Europe and the UK in 2017 to celebrate his extensive career which includes 130 million record sales.

The tour will coincide with the release of The 50th Anniversary Collection on March 31 which features a handpicked selection of tracks.

Fans of the Grammy winning artist can expect to hear classics including Sweet Caroline, I'm a Believer and Cracklin' Rosie.

Find out how to get tickets for Neil Diamond's Leeds Arena show below.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, January 27.

How much are tickets?

They are priced between £72.80-£137.50, plus a booking fee.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can purchase them from Ticketmaster or via the box office on 0844 248 1585.