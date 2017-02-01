Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Cheeky Girls will be performing in Huddersfield tonight.

The sisters, famous for the 2002 hit “Touch My Bum”, will be playing a set at Tokyo nightclub in the town centre.

Those lucky enough will even get to mingle with the duo after the performance for a meet and greet.

The Cheeky Girls are Monica and Gabriela Irimia, born in Romania, who are most well known for their skimpy bikinis and Europop hits, which also include “Take Your Shoes Off” and “Hooray Hooray! It’s a Cheeky Holiday!”

Monica had a brief stint in the headlines in 2008 after getting engaged to former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik.

The engagement was brief, with their break-up announced three months later.

Doors open at Tokyo tonight at 10.30pm.