Motown and soul lovers can enjoy a purrfect night out at Berties in Elland and help to raise funds for the Halifax, Huddersfield and District branch of the RSPCA.

The disco on Friday, May 26, is the first event of its kind organised by the branch and promises a live DJ and dancing from 7pm until midnight.

Tickets are just £5 from RSPCA charity shops or by calling 07399 587618.

There are a limited number of tables for 10, which can be booked for groups.