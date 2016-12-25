Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Think you know your Christmas number ones? Take our quiz to find out!

With this year’s coveted spot at the top of the festive charts being snaffled by Clean Bandit with Rockabye, the Examiner is taking a look back at the hits of Christmas past.

We’ve collected data on every Christmas classic, going all the way back to the Al Martino’s Here in My Heart in 1952 up to last year’s charity single from the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir.

Do you know your Slade from your Wizzard? Can you sing every word of Wham’s Last Christmas? Or do you just want East 17 to Stay Another Day? Then this is the quiz for you.