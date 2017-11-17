Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Germans certainly know how to celebrate Christmas.

And you can follow suit at Revolution, on Cross Church Street, which today opens its German Bier Hall.

You can buy authentic German Löwenbräu beer in large Steins to wash down traditional Teutonic far such as giant pretzels and wurst (sausages) including chilli beef, cheese Krakauer and bratwurst.

The hall, upstairs at the venue, will host live music from a live oompah band on Fridays and Saturdays as well as quizzes and family-friendly events, such as screenings of popular Christmas films and arts and crafts.

It can be booked for private functions and you can also reserve a seat and buy a stein to take home.

For more details visit Revolution Huddersfield's website here .

The Bier Hall will also serve Christmas cocktails including:

Rudolph Frappé - Ketel One vodka and Raspberry Revolution Handcrafted Flavour blended with strawberries, cherry syrup, pineapple juice and lime. With squirty cream and a cherry on top;

(Image: Revolution)

Big Buck's Fizz (sharer) - Freixenet Prosecco and orange juice with Ketel One vodka, apricot syrup and Peach Revolution Handcrafted Flavour;

Gingerbread Man-tini - Ketel One vodka with Kahlúa, half and half, vanilla liqueur and dulce de leche, served with squirty cream and crunchy gingerbread men;

Merry Kissmas - Ketel One vodka, vanilla liqueur and pineapple juice with cranberry, lime and strawberry jam. Topped with raspberry sherbet and teeny tiny Love Hearts;

(Image: Revolution)