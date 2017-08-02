Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s a familiar face to many - and now fans of Rob Brydon can have the chance to see the man live on stage in Huddersfield!

The star of Gavin and Stacey, Would I Lie To You?, The Trip, Marion and Geoff, Human Remains, Little Britain and The Rob Brydon Show is heading to Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday December 2.

He’s bringing a show of brand new material to the town - billed as a show sure to delight old and new fans alike, it’s set to be full of hilarious stories, abundant with quick witted audience interaction, fast paced humour, improvisation and the most amazing impersonations.

Tickets cost £30 (plus £1 booking fee) and are on sale from 10am on Friday.

Click here for tickets.